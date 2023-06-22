QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Lowered by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,362 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 3.5% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 409.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $331,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,686 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Mizuho lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,924,063. The company has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

