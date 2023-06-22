Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stake Reduced by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics makes up about 2.2% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DGX. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $139.10. 54,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,819. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.64 and its 200-day moving average is $142.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

