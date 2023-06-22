Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RJF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Raymond James Stock Performance

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.81. The stock had a trading volume of 378,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.90. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

