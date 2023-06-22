Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00), with a volume of 10068005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Reabold Resources Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £12.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.19.

Reabold Resources Company Profile

Reabold Resources Plc invests in upstream oil and gas projects. Its exploration licenses include PEDL 183 license area situated in the United Kingdom; Monroe Swell and West Brentwood license areas located in the United States; and Parta exploration license area situated in Romania. The company was formerly known as Adventis Group plc and changed its name to Reabold Resources Plc in December 2012.

