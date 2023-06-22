Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading 5% Higher

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.66 and last traded at $10.66. 1,756,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 3,490,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Redfin from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.76.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.08. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 387.26% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $325.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $1,630,651.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,485.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.