Relx (LON:REL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,484.27

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,484.27 ($31.79) and traded as high as GBX 2,638 ($33.76). Relx shares last traded at GBX 2,614 ($33.45), with a volume of 2,227,320 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,810 ($35.96) to GBX 2,840 ($36.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,585 ($33.08) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,962 ($37.90) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,547.13 ($32.59).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,558.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,485.08. The stock has a market cap of £49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,036.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.27.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

