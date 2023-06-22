Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.96 and last traded at $18.96. 16,713 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 233% from the average session volume of 5,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

Renesas Electronics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corp. engages in the design, research, development, manufacture, sale and servicing of semiconductor products. Its products include ‘in-vehicle control’ semiconductors that control engines and car bodies, and ‘car information’ semiconductors for in-vehicle information such as navigation systems.

