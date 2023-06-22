Request Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $79.41 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Request has a total market cap of $79.41 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0794 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017332 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018004 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013869 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,165.65 or 0.99966895 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07682799 USD and is up 2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $683,364.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

