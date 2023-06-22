Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Couchbase (BASE)

Couchbase (NASDAQ: BASE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/7/2023 – Couchbase had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $22.00 to $24.00.

6/7/2023 – Couchbase had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $22.00.

6/7/2023 – Couchbase had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $23.00.

6/7/2023 – Couchbase had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $23.00.

6/5/2023 – Couchbase had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $25.00.

Couchbase Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BASE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.86. 197,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 44.54% and a negative net margin of 43.82%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Couchbase

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $48,856.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 489,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,000.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $80,498.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,665,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $48,856.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 489,942 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,000.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,221 shares of company stock worth $848,142 in the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Couchbase by 15.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,508,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,793,000 after purchasing an additional 339,694 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,372,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after acquiring an additional 252,155 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,354,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,222,000 after acquiring an additional 33,046 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 26.8% in the first quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 2,214,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 467,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 12.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,844,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,325,000 after acquiring an additional 206,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

