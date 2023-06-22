Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.
Restaurant Brands New Zealand Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94.
Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile
Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd. engages in the management of quick service and takeaway restaurants. It provides franchises for KFC, Pizza Hut, Starbucks Coffee, Taco Bell, and Carl’s Jr. It operates through the following geographical segments: New Zealand, Australia, Hawaii, and Corporate Support Function.
Featured Stories
