Retireful LLC Acquires New Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE DPZ traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $322.23. 26,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,376. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $426.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.50.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.89.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.