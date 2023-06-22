Retireful LLC Buys New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,656 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000. FedEx accounts for approximately 0.3% of Retireful LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $228.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.52.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Melius assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.17.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

