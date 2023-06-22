Retireful LLC Invests $1.61 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Retireful LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Retireful LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.05.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
