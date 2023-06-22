Retireful LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Retireful LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $119.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,629. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.44. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.80 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,883,625 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.