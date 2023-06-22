Retireful LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 28,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Retireful LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.93 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.61.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
