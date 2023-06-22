Retireful LLC Takes $1.67 Million Position in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB)

Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 112,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000. Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Retireful LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Retireful LLC owned about 4.31% of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 428.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 483,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after buying an additional 391,826 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,424,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $518,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 24,682 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF alerts:

Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF stock opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.89. Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.66.

About Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF

The Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (PSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a global, actively-managed fund of funds holding both equity and fixed income products with an aim for capital appreciation and current income. PSMB was launched on Feb 23, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.