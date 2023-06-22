Retireful LLC Takes $273,000 Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ENSG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,886. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $102.26.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $886.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.50 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $3,206,399.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,639,649.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $3,206,399.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,639,649.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $114,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,242,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,618 shares of company stock valued at $12,112,447. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.