Retireful LLC Takes $794,000 Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 73,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Daqo New Energy from $44.60 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.36. The company had a trading volume of 17,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average of $44.12. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.49 and a 52-week high of $77.18.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($1.43). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $709.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.