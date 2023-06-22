Retireful LLC Takes $918,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,397 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000. D.R. Horton accounts for about 0.3% of Retireful LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $118.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.39 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.90.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

