Reviewing Seven & i (SVNDY) & Its Peers

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Seven & i to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Seven & i pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Seven & i pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 62.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Seven & i alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seven & i and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Seven & i $90.44 billion $2.11 billion 18.31 Seven & i Competitors $30.61 billion $667.28 million 186.07

Profitability

Seven & i has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Seven & i is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Seven & i and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven & i 2.38% 9.68% 3.33% Seven & i Competitors 2.08% 14.38% 4.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Seven & i and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven & i 0 0 1 0 3.00 Seven & i Competitors 1162 2833 3092 114 2.30

As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 108.66%. Given Seven & i’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Seven & i has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Seven & i has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seven & i’s peers have a beta of 0.51, meaning that their average stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Seven & i shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Seven & i peers beat Seven & i on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Seven & i

(Get Rating)

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others segments. The company engages in the operation of convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores; retail business that provide daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities, dollar merchandise; banking, leasing, and credit card business; and real estate business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.