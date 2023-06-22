Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,670

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 5,800 ($74.22) to GBX 5,670 ($72.55) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($65.26) to GBX 5,000 ($63.98) in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($63.98) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,500 ($95.97) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($84.45) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,109.23 ($78.17).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down GBX 25 ($0.32) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,080 ($65.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,151. The firm has a market cap of £63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 852.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,077.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,556.95. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($56.62) and a one year high of GBX 6,406 ($81.97).

Insider Transactions at Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

In other news, insider Ngaire Woods bought 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,338 ($68.30) per share, with a total value of £21,885.80 ($28,004.86). In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,586 ($71.48), for a total transaction of £279.30 ($357.39). Also, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,338 ($68.30) per share, with a total value of £21,885.80 ($28,004.86). Insiders acquired 1,410 shares of company stock valued at $7,259,580 in the last ninety days. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

