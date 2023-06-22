Rocket Pool ETH Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $639.56 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,037.23 or 0.06774451 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market capitalization of $639.56 million and $4.63 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 457,227 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,507 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 457,040.7577729 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,061.39969111 USD and is up 5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $8,598,285.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

