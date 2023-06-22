Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.46

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 3739389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $435,857.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 198,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,919.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $435,857.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 198,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,919.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Eric Venker sold 73,514 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $625,604.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 675,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,785.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 851,861 shares of company stock valued at $7,725,337 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after buying an additional 117,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 159,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the first quarter worth $8,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.