RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Tops $30,185.71 on Major Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $106.31 million and approximately $38,769.57 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $30,185.71 or 1.00277135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 19% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,102.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.87 or 0.00285254 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012377 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.76 or 0.00500838 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.35 or 0.00452963 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00055824 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,522 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,521.92131571 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 30,388.41932793 USD and is up 5.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $39,029.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

