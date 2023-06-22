Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Set at C$31.00 by Veritas Investment Research

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) has been given a C$31.00 target price by stock analysts at Veritas Investment Research in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “reduce” rating on the stock. Veritas Investment Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$37.75.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo Price Performance

SAP stock traded down C$0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$29.46. 566,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,404. Saputo has a one year low of C$27.72 and a one year high of C$37.50. The stock has a market cap of C$12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.58.

About Saputo

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.05. Saputo had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.34 billion. Equities analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.8356412 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.