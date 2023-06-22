Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $245.50

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €245.50 ($266.85) and last traded at €254.00 ($276.09), with a volume of 14031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €249.00 ($270.65).

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €281.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is €313.08.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

