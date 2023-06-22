Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 1,435 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for 3.2% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,373,000 after purchasing an additional 709,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,812,000 after buying an additional 448,790 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723,075 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,349,000 after acquiring an additional 166,867 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.07. 316,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,080. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.22 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

