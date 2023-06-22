Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 275 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. CDW makes up 2.3% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,072,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,590,000 after buying an additional 120,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CDW by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,128,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $800,463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,817,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $502,267,000 after purchasing an additional 77,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of CDW by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,675,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,583,000 after purchasing an additional 188,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Insider Transactions at CDW

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.85. 148,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,279. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.