SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $215.29

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $215.29 and last traded at $215.52, with a volume of 31848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $221.19.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBAC. Cowen cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.93.

The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.66 and its 200 day moving average is $262.94.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.5% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,438,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 887.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after buying an additional 93,808 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 16.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

