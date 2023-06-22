Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Up 4.2%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.49. 141,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 252,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRRK. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Scholar Rock news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 31,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $202,911.51. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,059,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,252,630.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 3,019.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 111,023 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 8,980,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,271,000 after buying an additional 230,236 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 73,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

(Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.