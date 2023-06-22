Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI) Trading Down 0.8%

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 250.38 ($3.20) and last traded at GBX 251 ($3.21). Approximately 225,376 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 372,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253 ($3.24).

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 257.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 261.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The company has a market capitalization of £643.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,585.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 17,142.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Schroder Oriental Income Fund

In other news, insider Isabel Liu bought 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of £1,840.64 ($2,355.27). Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

