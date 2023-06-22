Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.76 and last traded at $44.77. Approximately 374,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 886,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.08.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.57.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $64.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.80 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $519,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $318,479.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at $508,967.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $519,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,567,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 185.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,867,000 after acquiring an additional 885,190 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 1,463.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after acquiring an additional 870,635 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,821,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,051,000 after acquiring an additional 640,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valiant Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 940.3% in the first quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. now owns 571,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 516,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

