Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Bought by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,548 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $882,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 59,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 133,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 45,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.90. 63,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,703. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $26.07.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.