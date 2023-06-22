Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Holdings Lowered by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,348 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 45,635 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $48.17 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.46.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

