Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.34 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

