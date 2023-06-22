Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,036,000. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 69,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,772 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 213,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28,797 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.16. 136,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,757. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

