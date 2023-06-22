Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 3.5% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.64. The company had a trading volume of 144,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average is $47.41.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

