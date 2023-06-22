Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

