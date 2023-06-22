Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 0.8% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $51.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.41.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

