Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Raised by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,101,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,114,000 after purchasing an additional 625,929 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,304,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.41. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $51.89.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

