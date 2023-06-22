Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Boosted by Scott Capital Advisors LLC

Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 15.2% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $31,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,502,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,840,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after buying an additional 1,352,164 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $71.58 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.83.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

