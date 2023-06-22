Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Boosted by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,907,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,308 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned 0.45% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $140,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $51.38 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average is $47.85.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.