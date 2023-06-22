Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is Joule Financial LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 210,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,783 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.75. 64,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,469. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.11.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.