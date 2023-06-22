Secret (SIE) Price Hits $0.0035

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last week, Secret has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $10.54 million and approximately $6,652.17 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00357622 USD and is up 2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,748.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

