SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCWX. Barclays reduced their price target on SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on SecureWorks from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

SecureWorks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $6.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $584.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $115.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.03 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 12,174 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $118,939.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,206.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 94,151 shares of company stock worth $766,851 over the last ninety days. 83.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 44.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 30.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 282.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

Featured Stories

