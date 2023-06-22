SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock Price Up 3.5%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $7.03. 16,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 58,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SCWX. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

SecureWorks Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $115.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.03 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 12,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $118,939.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,206.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 94,151 shares of company stock valued at $766,851. 83.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SecureWorks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 25.9% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,291,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after acquiring an additional 265,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after buying an additional 152,111 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 13.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,003,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 120,617 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 20.0% during the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 708,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 118,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 673,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69,800 shares during the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

