SES AI (NYSE:SES) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.97. 85,889 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 632,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SES. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research lowered SES AI from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $675.51 million, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73.

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that SES AI Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 31,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $52,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,597,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,370.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 31,963 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $52,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,597,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,370.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hong Gan sold 50,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 451,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,931.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,587 shares of company stock worth $372,487 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SES AI in the first quarter worth $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth about $354,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth about $73,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth about $12,406,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth about $10,785,000. Institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

