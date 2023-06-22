Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for AO World (LON:AO)

AO World (LON:AO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AO. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.02) price objective on shares of AO World in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.15) price target on shares of AO World in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of AO World from GBX 51 ($0.65) to GBX 52 ($0.67) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AO World presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 70.25 ($0.90).

Shares of AO World stock traded up GBX 4.85 ($0.06) on Thursday, hitting GBX 90.60 ($1.16). 6,170,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,969. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £522.67 million, a PE ratio of -1,132.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.66. AO World has a one year low of GBX 37.22 ($0.48) and a one year high of GBX 85.80 ($1.10).

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services.

