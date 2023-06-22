SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Stock Price Up 2%

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) traded up 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.04. 1,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 27,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

