Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,857 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $71.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.83. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

